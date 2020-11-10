THE Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is launching area zone leagues in Manicaland with the initiative expected to receive support from the world football governing body- FIFA and the corporate world.

Speaking in Makoni District this Monday, ZIFA Eastern Region Vice Chairperson, Wisdom Simba said he is optimistic that the initiative will attract more support from FIFA with the aim being to nurture talent at grassroots level.

“We are already in the process of launching area zone leagues across the province. Last week we had a meeting with the area zone regional chairperson where he brought some equipment from FIFA for onward transmission to the clubs.

“There is need for the teams to affiliate to ZIFA in order to benefit more from the FIFA support and in the process improving the identification and nurturing of talent,” he said.

Makoni North Legislator, James Munetsi and a local sports promoter, Sheppard Nyika spoke highly on the importance of the area zone leagues.

“We thank ZIFA for assisting to launch this programme in the remote parts of the constituency as we seek to identify and nurture talent. We want to launch this programme across Makoni North. We want to ensure Makoni North participates in the local league,”

“The sporting activities will fight elicit behaviours and promote youths to be successful in sport. We are going to launch this programme in all the districts in Makoni. We appeal for more support towards promoting talent,” they said.

Lack of support towards nurturing football talent at grassroots level has been largely viewed as a major hindrance to local football development and national teams’ performance on the international stage. -zbc

