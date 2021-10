Zimbabwe has lost more than 1.8 million formal jobs over the past few years, according to the Zimbabwe’s National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

NSSA used to manage 3.2 million pension accounts, but they are now managing only 1.4 million accounts as the rest are no longer formerly employed.

Meanwhile, the country’s labour sector is largely informal.

It is believed that Zimbabwe’s unemployment rate is more than 90 percent, but the government has allegedly been downplaying the figures.

