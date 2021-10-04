Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa says under his administration no one will be jailed for criticiding government.

He says jails will be strictly for criminals and the corrupt.

“Under our government nobody would be beaten, abducted, attacked or maimed for demonstrating, no one will be arrested for politics.

“Jail will be strictly for criminals, the corrupt & thieving.

“We’ll encourage free expression & difference of opinion,” he says.

Apparently, Zimbabwe has a history for suppressing dissent voices.

At times people have been jailed, harassed and even abducted for criticising government.

Zwnews