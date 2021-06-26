Zimbabwe’s Sifundo Chief Moyo has been elected the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) Secretary General.

The Pan African Union like other specialized agencies of the august Continental body has an inherent obligation to advance and propel the founding vision of a united, peaceful, developed and integrated Africa.

Moyo contested against a Malian and Egyptian candidate.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has confirmed Moyo’s election to the top post.

Prior to his election, Moyo was the Post Master General at Zimpost since 1 Oct 2016.

He has been in executive leadership for 13 yrs, General Mgr Operations and Int Business 2010- 2015, General Mgr Marketing and Sales 2007-2010, POTRAZ Head of Division 2003-2007.

The Southern Region has never led PAPU since its inception, 41 yrs ago, making Moyo its first ever boss from the region.

-Zwnews