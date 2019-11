In a scene reminiscent of the chaotic days of the fast track land reform in the early 2000s, a white farmer has been forcibly evicted off his farm in Chinhoyi. This happened on Wednesday.

Gary and Jo Hensman of Gypslander Farm in Chinhoyi were forced off their farm to make way for for Zanu PF heavyweight Mr Moses Mpofu who claims to have an offer letter which was issued by the Government of Zimbabwe in October 2017, just a month before the Mugabe regime was toppled.