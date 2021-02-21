Zimbabwe, today joined the rest of the universe commemorate International Mother Languages Day (IMLD), amid calls for policymakers to take steps to foster multilingualism and promote various mother languages in the country in order to enhance inclusion in schools.

The day is celebrated every year on 21 February.

The theme of the 2021 International Mother Language Day, “Fostering multilingualism for inclusion in education and society,” recognizes that languages and multilingualism can advance inclusion, and the Sustainable Development Goals’ focus on leaving no one behind.

UNESCO believes education, based on the first language or mother tongue, must begin from the early years as early childhood care and education is the foundation of learning.

According to UNESCO, multilingual and multicultural societies exist through their languages which transmit and preserve traditional knowledge and cultures in a sustainable way.

-Zwnews

