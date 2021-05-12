Today Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world mark International Nurses and Midwives Day.

The day is celebrated on May 12 every year, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

During this pandemic, health workers’ extraordinary contribution has proved to inspire their dedication and hard work towards nursing.

The theme for the 2021 resource is Nurses: A Voice to Lead – A vision for future healthcare, centred on seeking to show how nursing will look into the future as well as how the profession will transform the next stage of health care.

Meanwhile, like doctors and other health care workers, nurses are at the forefront of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic which has hampered economies and claimed many lives.

-Zwnews