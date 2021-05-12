Well known member of the ruling party, ZANU-PF in Mashonaland Central, Goodman Musariri is appearing at the Bindura Magistrates Court for circulating a WhatsApp message urging Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying he has led the country into the woods.

Lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights are representing Musariri and have confirmed the his court appearance.

“We have now arrived at Bindura Magistrates Court where we are representing Goodman Musariri of ZANU PF party, whose trial is set to commence on charges of undermining & insulting President Mnangagwa.

Musariri is accused of circulating messages in 3 WhatsApp groups calling upon President Mnangagwa to step down & let Vice President Chiwenga take over leadership of ZANU PF party,” said the lawyers.

Musariri was arrested in 2020 is accused of circulating messages on 3 WhatsApp groups endorsing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to take over leadership of ZANU PF party as President Mnangagwa lacks authority & drive to lead the ruling party and Zimbabwe.

Musariri is said to have posted messages on 3 WhatsApp groups, namely “People’s General Xi-wenga” “Zanu PF Mash Central Build Up” & “Legacy of our struggle” of which he is the Administrator.

-Zwnews