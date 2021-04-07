Social media luxury influencer Sarah Langa was feeling very lonely over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter in a now-deleted post, Sarah lamented about her university crush proposing to his now fiancé while she’s divorced, single and miserable.

“Omg! My university crush just proposed to his girlfriend today.

“Meanwhile I’m divorced and single AF!

“Im so happy for sis cos she secured a really good guy and she’s gorgeous but wow I’m also miserable,” said Sarah.

Tweeps had a field day with this post with some saying that she suffers from main character syndrome.

“En nou l … What’s with the Midnight Starring Syndrome maye,” said @monomyth_ivxx.

“Why are you making it about yourself Sarah?” commented @_ratosekete.

“Haibo Sarah, what in the main character syndrome is this?” asked @_ParisGeller.

Mr Smeg even offered to be a shoulder to cry on for Sarah.

He said: “I am truly sorry for your misery. You will find happiness and love soon.

“Although it’s difficult to see beyond the sorrow, may looking back in memory help comfort you now and tomorrow.

“I am here if you need a shoulder to cry on.”

This is not the first time Sarah has landed is hot water for a post on social media.

In 2019, she was roasted on Twitter for an Instagram post indicating her solidarity with the current outcry over femicide and gender-based violence (GBV).

In the now-deleted post, Sarah was seen in an “outfit of the day” type of snap with animated tears along with the caption: “Help (multiple heartbreak emojis) #enoughisenough”.

Following the backlash, she removed the outfit pictures and caption, and replaced them with white blocks, with the faces of GBV victims Uyinene Mrwetyana and local boxer Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels only appearing on the fourth and fifth frame.

