Zimbabwe senior national soccer team, the Warriors have been put in a tricky group for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

From the draw conducted this evening in Yaoundé, Cameroon, the Warriors are in group B along with Senegal, Guinea and Malawi.

For some, and on paper, save for Senegal, the best team in Africa; the group appears to be harmless, however Guinea and Malawi are no pushovers.

And the country’s poor ranking had a bearing when the draw for the 2021 AFCON finals was conducted.

The country was represented in Cameroon for the draw by ZIFA president Felton Kamambo and national teams’ general manager, Wellington Mpandare.

Zimbabwe were in Pot 3 alongside Cape Verde, Gabon, Mauritania, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau.

