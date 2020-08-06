In a sad scenario, Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 118 more Covid19 infections while three mortalities attributed to the pandemic were also recorded and this- without any shroud of doubt- a grim precursor to looming disaster awaiting the landlocked southern African nation.

It therefore implies that since the outbreak of the deadly pandemic on 20 March 2020, Zimbabwe has, recorded a cumulative number of 4 339 and 84 deaths.

All but just one of the new infections are local transmissions while the other case is of Zimbabwe national who recently traveled from South Africa.

Statistically speaking, Harare Province recorded 45 new cases while Matabeleland South had 37 cases.

In Bulawayo 8 infections were also confirmed, Manicaland had 6 new cases. Mashonaland West had 5, Midlands 3, and Matabeleland North 13.

The latest mortalities which were registered in Bulawayo and Manicaland comprised of two males aged 66 and 79, while a 60-year old female Zimbabwean also succumbed to the deadly virus.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 1 798 tests were conducted yesterday and this takes the total figure of tests conducted in a space of three months to 142 219.

The struggling southern African country has so far recorded 2 991 active cases and 1 264 Covid19 recoveries.

Zwnews