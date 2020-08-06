The Covid19 pandemic continues to take its toll on Zimbabwean authorities amid reports that veteran Zanu PF politician Christopher Mutsvangwa last week tested positive for coronavirus with his wife Monica now in self isolation.

Monica Mutsvangwa, who is also Media, Information and Broadcasting Services minister was in no-show for a post-cabinet briefing Tuesday this week as she is understood to be self-isolating as a precautionary Covid19 measure.

The minister’s absence resulted in Small and Medium Enterprises minister Sithembiso Nyoni addressing local journalists for a post-cabinet briefing.

Minister Mutsvangwa is however not believed to have been infected with the virus although she is self isolating.

It is also reported that several ministers did not attend Tuesday’s cabinet meeting amid reports that they are in isolation after having come in contact with the late Lands and Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri who also succumbed to the virus last week.

more details to follow…

agencies

Additional Reporting: Zwnews