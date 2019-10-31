Zimbabwe imports 66 more buses from China

Government has imported 66 more state of the art buses from China as the agreements signed during President Mnangagwa’s visit to the Asian country start bearing fruits.

The contingent of Golden Dragon buses that is expected to augment transport challenges across Zimbabwe started arriving in the country via Beitbridge Border post on Sunday evening.

Though the actual cost of each bus could not be readily verified, it is estimated that a similar bus is sold at us$17 000 in China.

By end of day yesterday customs clearing agents contracted by Government were still busy with the importation processes.

The Herald understands that more than 1 000 buses have been acquired from China and they are being delivered to the country in batches.

According to border authorities the buses were shipped in via Durban South Africa from the Asian economic giant.

It is understood the buses will be managed by ZUPCO.

state media