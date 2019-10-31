ZRP Deputy Commissioner Generals Re-assigned

THE four police deputy commissioner generals have been reshuffled with immediate effect to enhance performance of the force and maximise their innate crime fighting skills.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the re-assignments were with immediate effect.

“Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has re-assigned deputy commissioner generals of police with effect from November 1, 2019.

“Dept Comm Gen Stephen Mutamba has been moved from heading Crime to Operations while Dept Comm Gen Mind Elliot Ngirande was shifted from Human Resources to Crime. Dept Comm Gen Learn Ncube has been assigned to Administrations from Operations and Dept Comm Gen Lorraine Chipato who was in charge of Administration now heads Human Resources,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

herald