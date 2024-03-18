Zimbabwe has world’s second-highest food price, WB

The World Bank says Zimbabwe has the world’s second-highest food price inflation rate, at 26 percent.
This comes at the time the country is bracing itself for a looming hunger due to lack of rain.
Crops are showing moisture stress most of them are now beyond redemption.
The world’s biggest financial institution notes that “poor households face acute food insecurity amidst the ongoing El Niño”.
According to the World Bank, Argentina tops the food price inflation rankings, at 42%.
Communities in southern and western parts of Zimbabwe are particularly vulnerable.
The government admits the problem adding that nobody will starve, however analysts are disputing this official position in face of worsening economic hardships.
Zwnews
