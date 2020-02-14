The Zimbabwe Registrar General Mr Clemence Masango said that no ordinary passports are being printed at the moment, with priority being given to emergency passports and for foreign based nationals who pay US dollars for the service.

Said Masango:

At the moment, the $53 passports are on the backlog and not being printed because their charges do not meet the current printing costs.

We are only printing urgent passports and these are only for those who need to travel urgently such as the sick who need medical attention out of the country or those who work outside like truck drivers, those who live outside Zimbabwe and were allowed to pay (passport) fees in foreign currency.