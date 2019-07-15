Zimbabwe Gems To Face New Zealand In A Few Minutes

Zimbabwe national Netball team, the Gems, are at 10 am (Zimbabwe time) set to face New Zealand in their first game in the Preliminaries Stage two.

The Gems advanced to this stage as second best from Group A. Each of the four groups (A-D) had to submit three teams to this level. Therefore, there are twelve teams in this stage which have been put into two groups.

These teams will fight for a semi-final slot which only need the top two teams in both groups. The remaining eight will play for overall positioning whilst the bottom finishers from the first stage, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Fiji and Samoa form Group E where they play for position 13 to 16.

State Media