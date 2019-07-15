Watch Live Video: Zimbabwe Gems vs New Zealand..NetBall World Cup 2019

Zimbabwe’s Gems are this morning set to face New Zealand in their first game in the Preliminaries Stage two.

The match is already underway in Liverpool, England.

With the top three teams from the four groups A to D in the Preliminaries Stage One progressing to the next round to form two groups of six, Zimbabwe pulled through as the second best team in Group A.

They advanced together with Group A leaders Australia and Northern Ireland, who finished third. They will form Group F together with the top three teams from Group B – New Zealand, Malawi and Barbados.