Zim Gems lose to South Africa, Walked over by Uganda after turning up late

The Zimbabwe Netball team, popularly known as the Gems have lost 69-39 to South Africa in their second encounter at the ongoing Africa Netball Cup tournament at Bellville, Velodrome Cape Town South Africa, this afternoon.

The loss kills prospects of the Gems progressing to the second round after they were walked over by Uganda last night after they failed to arrive in time for their opening match.

The Gems loss is greatly attributed to fatigue after they only arrived in Cape Town last night.

Their participation at the tournament was in great doubt as they had failed to secure adequate funds to sustain their stay at the tournament. National Foods, however, came at the eleventh hour to rescue them.

Uganda walk over Zimbabwe

The Gems were walked over in their first Africa Netball Cup encounter against Uganda in Cape Town, South Africa this Friday after they failed to arrive in time for the match.

The Zimbabwe Netball Association (ZINA) had earlier requested that the match be rescheduled to 8 pm this Friday after the team failed to travel on time for the initial kick-off which was set for 8 am.

ZINA tried to have the match postponed again to the end of the tournament but the officials declined the request after Uganda vehemently refused to accept another postponement.

The Gems are expected to arrive in Cape Town around 2135, more than an hour after the rescheduled kick-off time.

The Gems could not have even gone to the tournament due to financial constraints were it not of National Foods who unveiled a sponsorship package of $250 000 for the team’s travel, accommodation and allowances.

The Gems veteran coach Lloyd Makunde was fired under unclear circumstances.