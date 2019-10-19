Kwekwe: Prophet comes to church in dress, Make-up..pictures

KWEKWE-based prophet, Clever Kudzanai Mugambiwa, has said his picture circulating on social media wearing a dress is a teaser for an event at his church on Sunday.

The Covenant Family International Church (CFIC) founder’s picture dressed in feminine outfit while putting on make-up is making rounds within religious circles prompting people to raise questions.

Prophet Mugambiwa said it is more of a comedy Sunday as they seek to raise funds to build their church.

“We have organised our Crazy and Fundraising Sunday. So those pictures are teasers. There is a poster with me just like that, we are trying to come up with activities that congregants participate while we raise funds to build our church,” he said.

He said apart from raising funds, the event would also help in cementing social interaction between their members.

“We also preach about love and I believe this will also go a long way in making people love each other. “There will be also games whereby people will have fun, there are going to be raffles as well where people will but tickets with prizes to be won. It is a comedy Sunday, there is also going to be face painting, I will also have my face painted during the day. The idea is for us to build our church together,” he said.

CIC looks forward to extent its territory around the country after opening another branch in Harare in Kuwadzana 6.

