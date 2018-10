Ordinary Zimbabweans, economists and some politicians are warning of unrest, blaming the crisis on the Finance Ministry and the central bank.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions(ZCTU) is preparing to stage a massive demo on October, the 11th, against what it terms tax injustice.

The protests will be staged in major cities including Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.