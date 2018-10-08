Mnangagwa ally on taxation of Zimbabwe Diaspora in exchange for Citizenship

Harare: President Mnangagwa’s ally and Zimbabwe Minister of Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi has rubbished allegations that the government plans to withdraw diasporans citizenships over their non contribution of tax to the country.

Social media was awash with rumors that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government was drafting a new constitutional amendment that would automatically cancel citizenship from anyone who would have stayed abroad for five years without paying tax to his government or resist newly proposed diaspora tax, a development that would make millions of Zimbabweans stateless.

Ziyambi Ziyambi was alleged to have said that the government was in the process of drafting a Constitutional Amendment Number 2, which would, among other things, revoke citizenship for citizens living abroad who do not pay tax to the Harare administration.

However the Minister denied that he had such a conversation to withdraw anyone’s citizenship and said there is no conversation in Government to charge Diaspora Tax