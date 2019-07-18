Zimbabwe Cricket Suspended Over Political Interference

Zimbabwe has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over political interference in the running of the game.

The ICC has also withdrawn its funding and has also barred Zimbabwe from participating at ICC events. The ICC chairman, Shashank Manohar, said:

We must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked.

This punishment comes after the government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission last month suspended the entire Zimbabwe Cricket Board. An interim committee instated to in its place.

The ICC said that it will review its decision at a board meeting in October.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are due to take part in a T20 World Cup qualifier in October.

-BBC