No More Strike…Civil Servants Accept Pay Deal

Zimbabwe’s public sector workers said on Thursday they had accepted a government pay offer, averting a potentially damaging strike in a country facing its worst economic crisis in a decade.

The workers had on Tuesday threatened to stay away from work unless the state raised wages to the equivalent of US$475 per month for the lowest paid – a move they said would only keep up with crippling inflation.

After negotiations which stretched into Thursday, the Civil Service Apex Council – a confederation of public sector unions – said the government had tabled an improved offer which it found acceptable.

See Agreement Confirmation below: