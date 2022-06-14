Zimbabwe Cricket has fired the men’s national team coach, Lalchand Rajput, after a series of poor showing, including the Afghan whitewash.

Apparently, Zimbabwean legend Dave Houghton has been appointed to take over from the Indian coach.

The country is a top cricket playing nation.

The Zimbabwe national cricket team, also known as Chevrons represents Zimbabwe in men’s international cricket and is administered by Zimbabwe Cricket (formerly known as the Zimbabwe Cricket Union).

Zimbabwe has been a Full Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) since 1992.

As of March, 2022, Zimbabwe is currently ranked 10th in Tests, 13th in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 11th in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) by the ICC.

Zwnews