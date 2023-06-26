Zimbabwe senior men Cricket team has thrashed United States of America in the International Cricket Council World Cup qualifiers in final group match played at Harare Sports Club this afternoon.

Sean Williams’ 174 from 101 deliveries propelled Zimbabwe to their highest ODI total ever – 408 – before they bowled out the United States on the 25th over to register a thumping 304-run victory in the qualifier.

Zimbabwe sealed their place in the Super Six stage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 with a perfect record after beating the West Indies by 35 runs in a Group A blockbuster match played in front of a Harare Sports Club packed to the rafters on Saturday.

Teams:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI) – Joylord Gumbie (WK), Innocent Kaia (replaces Craig Ervine), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams (C), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani (replaces Tendai Chatara), Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans (replaces Clive Madande), Luke Jongwe (replaces Blessing Muzarabani), Richard Ngarava.

USA (Playing XI) – Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (C)&(WK) (replaces Saiteja Mukkamalla), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Abhishek Paradkar (replaces Saurabh Netravalkar), Usman Rafiq (replaces Ali Khan).

Sean Williams, the captain of Zimbabwe speaking before the match said that it could be a good toss to lose in the end and having a bat first could be a good thing for the side.

He added that there are four changes but this doesn’t mean that the attitude will change for the side and the team would be looking to win this as well.

Zwnews