CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says it has filed criminal complaints against all of the fraudulent candidates

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere (pictured) says the criminal complaint has been lodged under RRB No. 5585161, at Zimbabwe Republic Police Station, Kopje.

She said her party has also appealed to the Electoral Court.

Meanwhile, CCC blamed the act on Central Intelligence Organization led Forever Associates for Zimbabwe.

The party also questioned why the Electoral Commission of Zimbabwe accepted the impostors’ nomination papers.

Zwnews