Min of Health Dr Constantino Chiwenga

As of yesterday, the 11th of May 2021, Zimbabwe had recorded 38 448 Cases 36 221 recoveries&1579 Deaths.

Apparently, about 10 166 received their 1st dose during the period under review, bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 539 526.

Meanwhile 8 953 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 170 246.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to urge members of the public to adhere to stipulated COVID-19 preventive measures.

Zimbabweans are further urged to get vaccinated, amid reports that some foreign nationals, especially from South Africa are trooping into the country to get vaccinated.

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for this vaccine to be rolled out globally.

The Sinopharm vaccine is produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (CNBG), and has been in use in Zimbabwe even before the WHO listing.

-Zwnews