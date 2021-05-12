The City of Harare (CoH) and the central government have been taken to court over lack of a public primary school in Tynwald South high density suburb and ensure that children access basic state funded education.

The residents, represented by Fadzai Mahere, a member of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights made an application seeking an order to force the authorities to establish the school.

The application is set to be heard at the High Court this morning.

“We have asked the court to release funds from the Beer Levy for the construction of a council-run primary school,” says ZLHR.

ZLHR urges that over the years, children from low income families in Tynwald have been commuting to neighbouring Kuwadzana and Dzivarasekwa suburbs to access affordable educational facilities which resulted in overburdening existing schools and endangering children.

-Zwnews