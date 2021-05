By close of business yesterday, the 12th of May 2021 about 10 271 Zimbabweans had received their 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the cumulative number for the first dose to 549 797.

During this period at least 10 322 had received their 2nd dose, bringing the cumulative figure for the second dose to 180 568.

Meanwhile, at the same time, Zimbabwe had recorded 38 466 Cases 36 277 recoveries and 1579 deaths.

-Zwnews