The late former president Robert Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao has spoken on the alleged plan by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to exhume his uncle’s remains.

Zhuwao says Mnangagwa is pushing for the exhumation of Mugabe’s remains, because he (Mnangagwa) believes Mugabe was buried with a (Tsvimbo, staff stick) which gave him authority and power to lead the Zimbabwe.

Zhuwao says since Mnangagwa grabbed power by force in November 2017 he has been looking for a specific tsvimbo yenyika (Mambo staff stick), one of 16 tsvimbo dzenyika belonging to 16 hallowed Mambo Chiefs, which he believes Mugabe had and is likely buried with it.

-Zwnews

See video courtesy of SABC News