National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader Lovemore Madhuku says in terms of being power hungry, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has beaten his predecessor the late former president Robert Mugabe.

He says Mnangagwa’s push for the Constitution Amendment Act Number 2, shows how further, he has ventured into the deep in terms of power consolidation.

“We used to be in this game. At one point we were dealing with President Mugabe and some people thought it was all about Mugabe, but with the latest Constitution Amendment Act Number 2, President Mnangagwa has gone beyond Mugabe in terms of loving for power,” he says.

Madhuku adds that Mnangagwa’s ‘2030 ndendichipo’ (I will be President till 2030) recorded video which has been doing rounds on social media tells the nation about the Constitution Amendment Act Number 2.

“Our approach is, lets politicise the matter lets continue to go out there and tell ordinary people so that they become part of the debate. It must not become a social media, an elite club debate,” says Madhuku as quoted by OpenparlyZw.

He adds that it has now become clear that the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Act Number 2 is all about personal love for power by President Mnangagwa, and nothing else.

Madhuku says the Parliamentary report by the portfolio committee which was in charge of the consultations on the Amendment Act, show that the public in overwhelming numbers rejected the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Act Number 2.

-Zwnews