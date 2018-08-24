BREAKING: ED Mnangagwa declared winner of 2018 Zimbabwe Presidential Elections, Court uphold ZEC results…Chamisa-MDC on next move

Zimbabwe Constitutional Court declares Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF Winner of Zim Elections

HARARE | Emmerson Mnangagwa(75) of Zanu-PF has officially been declared as the elected President of The Republic of Zimbabwe after the country’s Constitutional Court(ConCourt), through Chief Justice Luke Malaba and 8 other judges, upheld results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) early this month declaring the ruling party’s candidate as winner of elections held on 30 July, 2018.

The court ruled that Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance failed to prove that irregularities materially affected the results. The court also noted that an election is not set aside just because of a small irregularity noting that it was substantially conducted by rules of the land.

Meanwhile, Nelson Chamisa of the opposition MDC Alliance has told supporters before today’s ruling that “Mnangagwa is illegitimate” and the opposition outfit will fight and soldier on.

“We won and shall not give up, we have learnt resilience from our founding fathers like the late Mhashu and President Tsvangirai , do not despair we are meeting with National Council next week and we shall map the way forward,” said Nelson Chamisa.

Analysts and critics have already blamed the system for siding with Mnangagwa and ZEC despite clear evidence of vote rigging.

Mnangagwa inauguration this Sunday?

Reports say Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as the second elected President of Zimbabwe on Sunday 10AM at the National Sports Stadium.

Zanu PF Harare office did not respond when asked to comment on the story.

zwnews