Watch Live Video: Zim ConCourt final results on Chamisa vs Mnangagwa-ZEC..Latest election petition updates

Live Video Zimbabwe Constitutional Court Final Ruling MDC -Zanu PF-ZEC ..Election Results

HARARE: Today the Zimbabwe Constitutional Court(Con Court) will deliver via live video its judgment in an application brought by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to overturn a decision by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) declaring Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF winner of presidential elections held on July 30.

Mnangagwa won with less than 1 percent according to results announced by ZEC.

The Constitutional Court judges can nullify the election and order a run-off or declare a President duly elected.

Their ruling is final.

Refresh ZwNews if online video streaming breaks or stops

Zanu PF has confirmed before court ruling that they have started inauguration preparations for their party President ED Mnangagwa, expected to be on Sunday at National Sports Stadium.