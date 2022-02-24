The Government of Zimbabwe says all its citizens in Ukraine needing assistance should get in touch with country’s embassy in Berlin.

The government through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services says it has taken note of current situation in Ukraine.

“Govt has taken note of the current situation in Ukraine and the possibility of our nationals being caught in it.

“Any Zimbabweans in Ukraine needing Govt intervention are advised to make contact with our Embassy in Berlin,” says the Ministry.

Meanwhile, there is trouble in Ukraine as a war has reportedly broke up with Russia.

Zwnews