Policing authorities have reported that they are in the hunt for six unknown criminals who pounced on shopkeepers at St Joseph Business Centre in Kezi, Monday this week.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the sextet got away with two mobile phones, a pair of sneakers and ZAR2 000.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred at St Joseph Business Centre, Kezi on 21/02/22 at around 0300 hrs, where six unknown suspects, who were using a Honda Fit vehicle while armed with machetes, axes and knives, attacked three complainants, who reside at a shop and threatened them with death while demanding cash,” said the ZRP in a tweet.

The police added:

“The suspects stole ZAR 4 000, two cellphones and a pair of sneakers from the complainants’ house before proceeding to the shop where they stole ZAR2 000 cash, various clothing and satchels. They then loaded the loot into the complainants’ Toyota D4D single cab and drove away. The stolen vehicle was later recovered after being dumped near Brunapeg filling station while the Honda Fit was recovered dumped in Mphoengs area. #notocrime”

