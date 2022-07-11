Zimbabwe-born model and engineer Noky Simbani (25) has won the Miss Great Britain pageant and is now headed for the Miss Universe 2022 contest.

The 25-year-old beauty from Derby outsmarted 35 other contestants to win the national title and the ticket to represent Great Britain at Miss Universe 2022.

Simbani who works as a commercial banker graduated from the University of Birmingham with a master’s degree in chemical engineering.

Apparently, another Zimbabwean, Paidamoyo Mangi (22, emerged 2nd runner-up.

Agencies