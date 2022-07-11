The Zimbabwe senior men’s national cricket team have beaten Singapore by 111 runs in the T20 World Cup qualifier in Bulawayo.
Sikandar Raza is man of the match for his 87 from 40 balls.
The Zimbabwe national cricket team, also known as Chevrons represents Zimbabwe in men’s international cricket.
It is administered by Zimbabwe Cricket (formerly known as the Zimbabwe Cricket Union).
Zimbabwe has been a Full Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) since 1992.
As of March, 2022, Zimbabwe is currently ranked 10th in Test 13th in One Day International (ODIs) and 11th in Twenty20 International (T20Is) by the ICC.