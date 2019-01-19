Zimbabwe army, police say rogue officers killed innocent citizens

The Zimbabwe Police and Army on Saturday held a joint press statement where they turned against their officers who have been terrorising and killing citizens.

Just as they did to cover up the August 1 shootings, the country’s security services top brass said there are individuals who stole uniforms and masquerading as law enforcement agents yet leading in the destruction of property and harming of citizens.

They then asked that these uniforms be returned.

Part of the statement said: “Some of these uniforms worn by criminals were seized by rogue elements during the recent riots in Epworth and Chegutu.

“We are therefore giving an ultimatum to individuals who have retired, deserted, absented themselves without official leave (AWOL) from service to immediately handover uniforms either to the police or the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

“All those who do not comply with this directive will be flushed out by already deployed members of the security services. We are also appealing to members of the public who have information on such people who are not serving members and are abusing military/police regalia to report to the police.”