It is all systems go for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General’s 2024 Funfair, to be held later this month.

This year’s edition will take place on the 28th of September 2024 at Glamis Arena, Harare Showgrounds.

It will be a star-studded event with a number of artists, like Alick Macheso, Andy Muridzo, police band, among others billed to perform.

Police displays, a mainstay at agricultural shows and other national events around the country, will be staged as well.

Zwnews