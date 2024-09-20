Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mnangagwa has expressed dissatisfaction on the newspaper apology to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

This came after the Financial Gazette ran a congratulatory message from the Ministry of Defence to President Mnangagwa, with a grave error in it.

The congratulatory message ended with a May his Soul Rest in Eternal Peace footnote.

The newspaper went on to apologize to Mnangagwa, but Mangwana believes the apology message is not exposed enough.

“Why do newspapers always wear an apolojersey in hiding?

Page 3, top right corner,” he said.

After being accused of having initially denied the existence of the mistake.

He responded:

“I did not deny it. Check again. I pick my words carefully. I asked where she had got it because what I had was different.

“I wanted to be signposted to the paper that had published that. I eventually got the paper for myself because she did not respond to that question directly.”

Zwnews