SOUTH AFRICA: Evans Katumba, the Zimbabwean businessman missing since his abduction in Durban on March 22 has been found dead, police informed his family.

South African investigators believe Katumba, who was in his mid-30s, was killed on March 24 shortly after the family paid R1.5 million ransom in a bid to secure his release.

Police were called to Hammarsdale, a township 50 kilometres west of Durban last week after the discovery of human remains in a field.

The family faced an anxious wait as DNA tests were conducted to confirm if indeed the remains were those of Katumba, who ran a thriving diesel brokerage business and had recently purchased Yugo, one of Durban’s top nightclubs.

“It’s him, police have confirmed to the family. They think he was shot on the same day we handed over the ransom money,” a relative who asked not to be named told ZimLive on Tuesday.

The family suspects Katumba knew his captors and for that reason they could not let him live, even after they paid R1.5 million of the R2.5 million ransom the kidnappers initially demanded.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the spokesman for Durban police, asked for more time to respond to our enquiries over their investigation into Katumba’s abduction.

