President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says he is still going strong the same way he felt ten years ago.

“I don’t count my age; others count them for me… and I feel very young and very strong.

“What I was doing 10 years ago, I still do today.

“Some of you have your age in your mind, but not with me,” said President Mnangagwa to journalists last week.

This is when he was asked about the secret behind his thriving Precabe Farm in Kwekwe, ahead of his 82nd birthday.

President Mnangagwa was born on September 15, 1942.

Zwnews