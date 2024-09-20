Vice President Constantino Chiwenga says corruption is now a security threat in Zimbabwe and should be addressed across public and private sector divide.

Chiwenga said this while delivering his keynote speech at the ongoing Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe annual conference in Victoria Falls yesterday.

“As leaders, our responsibility is to create an environment where adherence to effective corporate governance principles is not just encouraged but expected.

“It is important to recognise that corruption represents a serious threat to our nation’s progress, distorting markets, undermining the rule of law and eroding public function as professionals in key positions across both private and public institutions,” he said.

He added that the foundation of a prosperous and just society lies in strong governance and ethical accountancy.

“These are the cornerstones of our nation’s progress.

“Good governance fosters investor confidence, ensures business continuity and sustainability, and safeguards the public interest.

“It is not merely a compliance exercise but a strategic imperative that underpins economic growth and development.”

The conference is running under the theme A Governance and Accountancy Transformative Agenda: Towards a Shared Future for Zimbabwe.

Zwnews