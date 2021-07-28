The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe has approved the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine with effect from 25 July 2021.

Jonhson and Johnson has since became the first Western produced vaccine approved for use against the coronavirus in the country.

Zimbabwe has been using vaccines from China and Russia.

Apparently, when Johnson & Johnson jab, also known as the Janssen vaccine, was introduced in neighbouring Zambia many jostled for it because it is administered via a one-off injection.

Zimbabwe has allegedly been facing periodic shortages of vaccines with critics imploring the government to embrace other World Health Organisation approved vaccines.

Zwnews