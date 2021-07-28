Prominent miner Ganizani Phiri has cleared the air on rife speculation insinuating that he has interests in contesting in the impending Kwekwe Central by-elections.

The Kwekwe Central seat fell vacant following the demise of National Patriotic Front (NPF) Member of Parliament Masango Matambanadzo in July last year.

In recent months, there were reports that Phiri has been eyeing the seat which now has many aspirants who include miner Kandros Mugabe, Energy Dhala Ncube, former Kwekwe deputy mayor John Mapurazi and opposition MDC Alliance’s Judith Tobaiwa.

“Actually it was a Fools Day prank which I posted on Facebook,” Phiri told Zwnews at his Amaveni base in Kwekwe.

“What happened is that I just made a post on April Fools’ Day in which I said that I wanted to contest in the by-elections but to tell the truth, I am not interested at all. There is absolutely no authenticity in that prank and I don’t intend to participate in any election. The problem is that people thought that I was actually being serious when I made that Facebook post which was in actual fact, just a Fools Day prank,” he said.

Zwnews