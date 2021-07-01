File photo

Zimbabwe has been ranked among the top ten countries that are hostile to workers.

According to the International Trade Union Confederation’s 2021 Global Rights Index, Zimbabwe is among the 10 countries in the world which are hostile to workers.

According to the report, the country has had a record of harassing trade union leaders making it hostile and hard for workers to vent their grievances.

In recent times, Zimbabwe registered the harassment of leaders representing teachers, doctors, and those of other workers’ unions in general.

In some cases union leaders are arrested, abducted and tortured by alleged state agents, with the government professing ignorance or accusing them of stage managing the acts.

Other nations which are hostile to workers are: Bangladesh, Belarus, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Honduras, Myanmar, Philippines and Turkey.

-Zwnews