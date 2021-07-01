Today Zimbabwe is commemorating 22 years since the passing on of Chibwechitedza, Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo.

He died on 1 July 1999 at the age of 82.

The late veteran nationalist, Father Zimbabwe is one of the country’s founding leaders.

Speaking during a pass out parade on Prison Officers in Ntabazinduna recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said:

“Our Father Zimbabwe, one of our founding fathers for the independence of this country, Zimbabwe, the late Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo’s anniversary is on the 1st of July but most importantly, the message which he left us, which we would also wish to leave the nation of Zimbabwe is unity, unity, love, love and harmony.”

-Zwnews