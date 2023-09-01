The 113th edition of the annual event, Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (formerly Harare Agricultural Show) is expected to be officially opened today.

In previous years, visiting heads of states from the region have been invited to officially open the show, but this year the ZAS patron President-elect Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is going to do it.

Apparently, it would be an entertainment galore, as a number of events are lined up, and the President-elect is also expected to tour various stands.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show commenced on 28 August 2023 at its traditional home, the Exhibition Park, on a promising note.

The first day saw over 400 exhibitors participating in this year’s trade exhibition.

This 113th show saw an increase in exhibitors from different sectors of the economy who have since taken more than 70 000 out of 77 000 square metres of available space.

More than 500 exhibitors will be participating at the show compared to 420 last year.

The first day saw some exhibitors still putting final touches to their stands and there were no long queues at entry points.

Running under the theme; ’’Sustained growth. Adaptation. Productivity and Linkages’’, the show offers unique business and networking opportunities through exhibitions and conferences.

Show organisers said exhibitors were from far afield as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), European Union, China , South Africa, Malawi, Zambia and China.

ZAS chief executive officer Dr Andrew Matibiri said elevated activities and spirited efforts by the stakeholders from various sectors of the economy were pointing to a successful agricultural season.

Zwnews