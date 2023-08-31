The credibility of your entire existence is in question. Publish the v11’s If you have nothing to hide, go beyond the law & prove yourselves. Instead you choose to publish a map with no data. An election is not a coloring exercise, it’s a counting exercise…Mawarire E
Our Map vs @ZECzim's map.
Ours is at Ward Level, theirs at Constituency level. Let's drill down to Polling Station Level & V11s. #WhereDidTheyGetTheNumbers? pic.twitter.com/nRkREPLL5N
— Freeman (@freemanchari) August 31, 2023
ZEC is not compelled by the law to publish V11 forms. The map below shows the real performance by the top two Presidential candidates during the just ended elections pic.twitter.com/Q5pQtxD8hy
— Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (@ZECzim) August 31, 2023